In the fast-paced and highly competitive business world of today, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry observers. In this article, we will conduct an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple AAPL in relation to its major competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. Through a detailed examination of key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and illuminate company's performance in the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 31.32 44.96 7.63 37.11% $32.25 $44.87 5.08% Super Micro Computer Inc 25.86 4.45 1.39 1.72% $0.14 $0.44 19.48% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 17.70 1.01 0.78 -4.4% $0.87 $2.17 5.87% Western Digital Corp 21.67 4.27 1.43 5.86% $0.28 $0.91 30.94% NetApp Inc 18.65 20.37 3.36 33.42% $0.43 $1.19 3.84% Pure Storage Inc 145.79 14.55 5.85 -1.1% $0.04 $0.54 12.26% Eastman Kodak Co 11.98 0.83 0.50 -1.66% $0.02 $0.05 -0.8% Turtle Beach Corp 18.73 2.31 0.77 -0.55% $0.0 $0.02 14.42% Average 37.2 6.83 2.01 4.76% $0.25 $0.76 12.29%

When closely examining Apple, the following trends emerge:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 31.32 is lower than the industry average by 0.84x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 44.96 which exceeds the industry average by 6.58x .

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 7.63 , surpassing the industry average by 3.8x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 37.11% is 32.35% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $32.25 Billion , which is 129.0x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $44.87 Billion , which indicates 59.04x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 5.08% is significantly lower compared to the industry average of 12.29%. This indicates a potential fall in the company's sales performance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing Apple against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

Apple is positioned in the middle in terms of the debt-to-equity ratio compared to its top 4 peers.

This suggests a balanced financial structure, where the company maintains a moderate level of debt while also relying on equity financing with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and low revenue growth suggest that Apple is performing well financially but may face challenges in revenue expansion.

