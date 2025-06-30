If You Invested $100 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

TD Synnex SNX has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.43% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.67%. Currently, TD Synnex has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion.

Buying $100 In SNX: If an investor had bought $100 of SNX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $228.91 today based on a price of $134.22 for SNX at the time of writing.

TD Synnex's Performance Over Last 5 Years

