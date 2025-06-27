Smart Money Move: Bryan T Durkin Grabs $145K Worth Of CME Group Stock

A significant insider buy by Bryan T Durkin, Director at CME Group CME, was executed on June 26, and reported in the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Durkin made a significant move by purchasing 532 shares of CME Group as reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The transaction's total worth stands at $145,251.

CME Group shares are trading up 0.37% at $273.85 at the time of this writing on Friday morning.

About CME Group

Based in Chicago, CME Group operates exchanges giving investors, suppliers, and businesses the ability to trade futures and derivatives based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign currencies, energy, metals, and commodities. The Chicago Mercantile Exchange was founded in 1898 and in 2002 completed its IPO. Since then, CME Group has consolidated parts of the industry by merging with crosstown rival CBOT Holdings in 2007 before acquiring Nymex Holdings in 2008 and NEX in 2018. In addition, the company has a 27% stake in S&P Dow Jones Indices, making the Chicago Mercantile Exchange the exclusive venue to trade and clear S&P futures contracts. Through CME's acquisition of NEX, it also expanded into cash foreign exchange, fixed-income trading, and collateral optimization.

A Deep Dive into CME Group's Financials

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, CME Group showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.38% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 87.41% , indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): CME Group's EPS is significantly higher than the industry average. The company demonstrates a robust bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 2.63.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.13.

Valuation Analysis:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: CME Group's P/E ratio of 27.45 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 15.63 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for CME Group's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 19.39, CME Group's EV/EBITDA ratio reflects a below-par valuation compared to industry averages signalling undervaluation

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive approach, considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Taking a closer look at transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, meticulously cataloged in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A signifies a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

