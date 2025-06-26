Here's How Much $1000 Invested In F5 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

F5 FFIV has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 4.84% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.31%. Currently, F5 has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion.

Buying $1000 In FFIV: If an investor had bought $1000 of FFIV stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $12,169.65 today based on a price of $289.09 for FFIV at the time of writing.

F5's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

