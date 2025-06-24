In the dynamic and fiercely competitive business environment, conducting a thorough analysis of companies is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will perform an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple AAPL in relation to its major competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By closely examining crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 31.39 45.06 7.65 37.11% $32.25 $44.87 5.08% Super Micro Computer Inc 22.22 3.83 1.19 1.72% $0.14 $0.44 19.48% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 17.12 0.98 0.75 -4.4% $0.87 $2.17 5.87% NetApp Inc 18.39 20.09 3.32 33.42% $0.43 $1.19 3.84% Western Digital Corp 20.68 4.07 1.36 5.86% $0.28 $0.91 30.94% Pure Storage Inc 140.13 13.99 5.63 -1.1% $0.04 $0.54 12.26% Logitech International SA 20.81 5.97 2.88 6.81% $0.14 $0.44 -0.11% Eastman Kodak Co 11.92 0.82 0.49 -1.66% $0.02 $0.05 -0.8% Turtle Beach Corp 18.08 2.23 0.74 -0.55% $0.0 $0.02 14.42% Average 33.67 6.5 2.04 5.01% $0.24 $0.72 10.74%

After examining Apple, the following trends can be inferred:

At 31.39 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.93x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

With a Price to Book ratio of 45.06 , which is 6.93x the industry average, Apple might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 7.65 , surpassing the industry average by 3.75x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 37.11% that is 32.1% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $32.25 Billion , which is 134.38x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $44.87 Billion , which indicates 62.32x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 5.08% is significantly lower compared to the industry average of 10.74%. This indicates a potential fall in the company's sales performance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is an important measure to assess the financial structure and risk profile of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between Apple and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

In the context of the debt-to-equity ratio, Apple holds a middle position among its top 4 peers.

This indicates a moderate level of debt relative to its equity with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, which implies a relatively balanced financial structure with a reasonable debt-equity mix.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The PB and PS ratios are high, suggesting overvaluation relative to industry standards. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Apple demonstrates strong performance compared to its industry peers, reflecting favorable financial health and operational efficiency.

