$1000 Invested In Chubb 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Chubb CB has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.26% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.01%. Currently, Chubb has a market capitalization of $113.74 billion.

Buying $1000 In CB: If an investor had bought $1000 of CB stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,228.14 today based on a price of $283.82 for CB at the time of writing.

Chubb's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
