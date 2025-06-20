In today's fast-paced and competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies before making investment decisions. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA NVDA against its key competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 46.93 42.32 24.23 23.01% $22.58 $26.67 69.18% Broadcom Inc 91.70 16.98 21.27 7.12% $8.02 $10.2 20.16% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 24.97 7.08 10.29 8.19% $608.71 $493.4 41.61% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 92.55 3.55 7.46 1.23% $1.59 $3.74 35.9% Texas Instruments Inc 37.57 10.98 11.35 7.08% $1.85 $2.31 11.14% Qualcomm Inc 15.68 6.08 4.09 10.3% $3.67 $6.04 16.93% ARM Holdings PLC 194.73 22.62 38.74 3.17% $0.46 $1.21 33.73% Micron Technology Inc 29.14 2.80 4.39 3.32% $3.95 $2.96 38.27% Analog Devices Inc 62.40 3.26 11.66 1.63% $1.2 $1.61 22.28% NXP Semiconductors NV 23.03 5.73 4.41 5.3% $0.95 $1.56 -9.31% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 18.49 10.16 14.12 4.17% $0.18 $0.35 39.24% STMicroelectronics NV 24.59 1.47 2.21 0.32% $0.51 $0.84 -27.36% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 20.03 2.12 1.09 2.39% $27.16 $24.89 11.56% ON Semiconductor Corp 36.29 2.72 3.36 -5.78% $-0.37 $0.29 -22.39% United Microelectronics Corp 12.94 1.55 2.54 2.06% $23.86 $15.45 5.91% First Solar Inc 12.21 1.88 3.63 2.59% $0.35 $0.34 6.35% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 295.14 21.32 35.50 5.63% $0.03 $0.09 25.94% Skyworks Solutions Inc 27.98 1.81 2.92 1.11% $0.22 $0.39 -8.87% Qorvo Inc 138.45 2.20 2.06 0.93% $0.11 $0.37 -7.6% Universal Display Corp 31.88 4.39 11.27 3.93% $0.08 $0.13 0.62% Average 62.62 6.77 10.12 3.4% $35.92 $29.8 12.32%

Upon closer analysis of NVIDIA, the following trends become apparent:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 46.93 , which is 0.75x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 42.32 which exceeds the industry average by 6.25x .

The Price to Sales ratio of 24.23 , which is 2.39x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 23.01% that is 19.61% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.58 Billion , which is 0.63x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower profitability or financial challenges.

The gross profit of $26.67 Billion is 0.89x below that of its industry, suggesting potential lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of 69.18% exceeds the industry average of 12.32%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining NVIDIA in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

NVIDIA has a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be perceived as a positive indicator by investors.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. The high ROE reflects efficient use of shareholder funds, while low EBITDA and gross profit may indicate operational challenges. The high revenue growth signifies strong top-line performance relative to industry peers in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment sector.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.