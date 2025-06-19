June 19, 2025 7:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Copart Stock In The Last 5 Years

Copart CPRT has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.9% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.77%. Currently, Copart has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion.

Buying $1000 In CPRT: If an investor had bought $1000 of CPRT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,262.23 today based on a price of $47.70 for CPRT at the time of writing.

Copart's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

