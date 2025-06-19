If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Check Point Software CHKP has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 4.37% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.72%. Currently, Check Point Software has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion.

Buying $1000 In CHKP: If an investor had bought $1000 of CHKP stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $10,981.40 today based on a price of $218.42 for CHKP at the time of writing.

Check Point Software's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.