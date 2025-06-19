June 19, 2025 6:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Simon Property Group 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Simon Property Group SPG has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.63% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.5%. Currently, Simon Property Group has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion.

Buying $100 In SPG: If an investor had bought $100 of SPG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $229.18 today based on a price of $156.74 for SPG at the time of writing.

Simon Property Group's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

SPG Logo
SPGSimon Property Group Inc
$156.74-0.25%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
40.77
Growth
59.00
Quality
76.75
Value
16.89
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved