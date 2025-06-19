June 19, 2025 12:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Interactive Brokers Group Stock In The Last 5 Years

Interactive Brokers Group IBKR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 24.15% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 38.03%. Currently, Interactive Brokers Group has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion.

Buying $100 In IBKR: If an investor had bought $100 of IBKR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $509.57 today based on a price of $52.65 for IBKR at the time of writing.

Interactive Brokers Group's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

