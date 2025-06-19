June 19, 2025 11:30 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Carvana Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights
Carvana CVNA has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.39% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.26%. Currently, Carvana has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion.

Buying $100 In CVNA: If an investor had bought $100 of CVNA stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $241.71 today based on a price of $307.46 for CVNA at the time of writing.

Carvana's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

