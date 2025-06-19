If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

SLM SLM has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 19.94% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 33.81%. Currently, SLM has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion.

Buying $1000 In SLM: If an investor had bought $1000 of SLM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $4,204.24 today based on a price of $31.70 for SLM at the time of writing.

SLM's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

