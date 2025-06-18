Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Green Brick Partners Stock In The Last 10 Years

Green Brick Partners GRBK has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 7.88% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.79%. Currently, Green Brick Partners has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion.

Buying $1000 In GRBK: If an investor had bought $1000 of GRBK stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $6,130.66 today based on a price of $59.59 for GRBK at the time of writing.

Green Brick Partners's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.