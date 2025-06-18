June 18, 2025 4:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Capital One Finl Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights
Capital One Finl COF has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 9.29% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.16%. Currently, Capital One Finl has a market capitalization of $126.22 billion.

Buying $1000 In COF: If an investor had bought $1000 of COF stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,886.82 today based on a price of $197.17 for COF at the time of writing.

Capital One Finl's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
