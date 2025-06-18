If You Invested $100 In This Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

EQT EQT has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 12.91% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.07%. Currently, EQT has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion.

Buying $100 In EQT: If an investor had bought $100 of EQT stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $2,831.89 today based on a price of $59.04 for EQT at the time of writing.

EQT's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.