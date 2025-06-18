June 18, 2025 10:30 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Liberty Energy 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Liberty Energy LBRT has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.89% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.86%. Currently, Liberty Energy has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion.

Buying $100 In LBRT: If an investor had bought $100 of LBRT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $207.45 today based on a price of $13.83 for LBRT at the time of writing.

Liberty Energy's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

LBRT Logo
LBRTLiberty Energy Inc
$13.49-0.15%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
14.25
Growth
88.67
Quality
Not Available
Value
92.62
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved