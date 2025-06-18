$100 Invested In This Stock 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Salesforce CRM has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 13.42% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.83%. Currently, Salesforce has a market capitalization of $250.88 billion.

Buying $100 In CRM: If an investor had bought $100 of CRM stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $5,046.73 today based on a price of $262.43 for CRM at the time of writing.

Salesforce's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

