Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Walmart Stock In The Last 10 Years

Walmart WMT has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.65% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.57%. Currently, Walmart has a market capitalization of $750.72 billion.

Buying $1000 In WMT: If an investor had bought $1000 of WMT stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,884.46 today based on a price of $94.07 for WMT at the time of writing.

Walmart's Performance Over Last 10 Years

