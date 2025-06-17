June 17, 2025 11:30 AM 1 min read

If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

GFL Environmental GFL has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.34% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.47%. Currently, GFL Environmental has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion.

Buying $1000 In GFL: If an investor had bought $1000 of GFL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,682.26 today based on a price of $49.28 for GFL at the time of writing.

GFL Environmental's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

