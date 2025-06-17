Insider Selling: Yann Echelard Unloads $369K Of TG Therapeutics Stock

Yann Echelard, Director at TG Therapeutics TGTX, disclosed an insider sell on June 16, according to a recent SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Echelard sold 10,000 shares of TG Therapeutics. The total transaction amounted to $369,400.

In the Tuesday's morning session, TG Therapeutics's shares are currently trading at $35.05, experiencing a down of 1.63%.

Unveiling the Story Behind TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics Inc is a fully integrated, commercial-stage, biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. The company has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for BRIUMVI (ublituximab-xiiy) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS). In addition, it is developing TG-1701 (BTK inhibitor), Azer-Cel (allogeneic CD19 CAR T), and TG-1801 (anti-CD47/CD19 bispecific mAb) for B-cell disorders, which are under Phase 1 trials. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue selling BRIUMVI in the United States, with the rest coming from sales in other countries.

Financial Milestones: TG Therapeutics's Journey

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining TG Therapeutics's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 90.4% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 87.14% , the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): TG Therapeutics's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.03.

Debt Management: TG Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.04.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: TG Therapeutics's stock is currently priced at a premium level, as reflected in the higher-than-average P/E ratio of 142.52 .

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 15.17 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for TG Therapeutics's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): TG Therapeutics's EV/EBITDA ratio of 78.48 exceeds industry averages, indicating a premium valuation in the market

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

While insider transactions provide valuable information, they should be part of a broader analysis in making investment decisions.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Cracking Transaction Codes

Delving into transactions, investors typically prioritize those unfolding in the open market, as precisely outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

