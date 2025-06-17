June 17, 2025 10:45 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Fair Isaac Stock In The Last 5 Years

Fair Isaac FICO has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 19.18% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 33.3%. Currently, Fair Isaac has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion.

Buying $100 In FICO: If an investor had bought $100 of FICO stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $427.36 today based on a price of $1803.05 for FICO at the time of writing.

Fair Isaac's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

