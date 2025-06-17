June 17, 2025 10:00 AM 1 min read

$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Wells Fargo WFC has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.59% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.66%. Currently, Wells Fargo has a market capitalization of $237.23 billion.

Buying $100 In WFC: If an investor had bought $100 of WFC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $264.13 today based on a price of $72.90 for WFC at the time of writing.

Wells Fargo's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

