If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Roper Technologies ROP has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 4.22% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.26%. Currently, Roper Technologies has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion.

Buying $1000 In ROP: If an investor had bought $1000 of ROP stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $9,380.76 today based on a price of $565.66 for ROP at the time of writing.

Roper Technologies's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

