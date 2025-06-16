June 16, 2025 6:00 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Loews 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Loews L has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.28% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.6%. Currently, Loews has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion.

Buying $1000 In L: If an investor had bought $1000 of L stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,615.11 today based on a price of $88.60 for L at the time of writing.

Loews's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

