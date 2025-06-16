$100 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Mr. Cooper Gr COOP has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.81% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.82%. Currently, Mr. Cooper Gr has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion.

Buying $100 In COOP: If an investor had bought $100 of COOP stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $437.45 today based on a price of $144.36 for COOP at the time of writing.

Mr. Cooper Gr's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.