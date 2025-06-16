June 16, 2025 10:45 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning American Water Works Co Stock In The Last 15 Years

American Water Works Co AWK has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.48% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.54%. Currently, American Water Works Co has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion.

Buying $1000 In AWK: If an investor had bought $1000 of AWK stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $6,606.53 today based on a price of $141.63 for AWK at the time of writing.

American Water Works Co's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

