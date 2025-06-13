June 13, 2025 12:03 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Eli Lilly 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Eli Lilly LLY has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 24.18% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 38.13%. Currently, Eli Lilly has a market capitalization of $739.45 billion.

Buying $1000 In LLY: If an investor had bought $1000 of LLY stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $5,817.45 today based on a price of $823.28 for LLY at the time of writing.

Eli Lilly's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

