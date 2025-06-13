June 13, 2025 10:30 AM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Novo Nordisk NVO has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.83% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.65%. Currently, Novo Nordisk has a market capitalization of $355.78 billion.

Buying $100 In NVO: If an investor had bought $100 of NVO stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $244.94 today based on a price of $80.07 for NVO at the time of writing.

Novo Nordisk's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

NVO Logo
NVONovo Nordisk AS
$80.05-1.23%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
11.96
Growth
55.14
Quality
78.32
Value
6.21
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved