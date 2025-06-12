$100 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Applied Industrial Techs AIT has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 7.2% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.31%. Currently, Applied Industrial Techs has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion.

Buying $100 In AIT: If an investor had bought $100 of AIT stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $538.95 today based on a price of $230.24 for AIT at the time of writing.

Applied Industrial Techs's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

