$100 Invested In Ares Management 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Ares Management ARES has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 12.7% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.79%. Currently, Ares Management has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion.

Buying $100 In ARES: If an investor had bought $100 of ARES stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $830.23 today based on a price of $168.78 for ARES at the time of writing.

Ares Management's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

