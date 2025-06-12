June 12, 2025 11:15 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning AECOM Stock In The Last 5 Years

AECOM ACM has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.41% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.42%. Currently, AECOM has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion.

Buying $100 In ACM: If an investor had bought $100 of ACM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $285.84 today based on a price of $112.21 for ACM at the time of writing.

AECOM's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
