June 12, 2025 11:00 AM 1 min read

$100 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Ascendis Pharma ASND has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 14.45% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.55%. Currently, Ascendis Pharma has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion.

Buying $100 In ASND: If an investor had bought $100 of ASND stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $963.61 today based on a price of $171.72 for ASND at the time of writing.

Ascendis Pharma's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ASND Logo
ASNDAscendis Pharma AS
$173.451.01%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
88.92
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
10.75
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved