$100 Invested In Insmed 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Insmed INSM has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.43% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.51%. Currently, Insmed has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion.

Buying $100 In INSM: If an investor had bought $100 of INSM stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $425.63 today based on a price of $97.20 for INSM at the time of writing.

Insmed's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.