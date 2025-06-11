Here's How Much $100 Invested In Quanta Services 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Quanta Services PWR has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 11.63% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.96%. Currently, Quanta Services has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion.

Buying $100 In PWR: If an investor had bought $100 of PWR stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $3,768.86 today based on a price of $355.80 for PWR at the time of writing.

Quanta Services's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

