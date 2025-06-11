Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Sanmina Stock In The Last 10 Years

Sanmina SANM has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.95% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.03%. Currently, Sanmina has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion.

Buying $1000 In SANM: If an investor had bought $1000 of SANM stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,119.19 today based on a price of $87.78 for SANM at the time of writing.

Sanmina's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.