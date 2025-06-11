June 11, 2025 4:15 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Ulta Beauty ULTA has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.18% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.13%. Currently, Ulta Beauty has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion.

Buying $1000 In ULTA: If an investor had bought $1000 of ULTA stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,026.56 today based on a price of $456.97 for ULTA at the time of writing.

Ulta Beauty's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ULTA Logo
ULTAUlta Beauty Inc
$456.97-1.13%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
79.74
Growth
84.48
Quality
42.37
Value
55.67
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved