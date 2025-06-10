Mark Skonieczny Jr Implements A Sell Strategy: Offloads $4.06M In REV Group Stock

Mark Skonieczny Jr, President & CEO at REV Group REVG, disclosed an insider sell on June 9, according to a recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Jr's decision to sell 92,601 shares of REV Group was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The total value of the sale is $4,058,701.

REV Group's shares are actively trading at $45.94, experiencing a down of 0.0% during Tuesday's morning session.

All You Need to Know About REV Group

REV Group Inc is a United States-based designer, manufacturer, and distributor of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. During the first fiscal quarter of 2024, the Company formed the Specialty Vehicles Segment by combining the Fire & Emergency and Commercial segment businesses. Additionally, the Recreation segment was renamed Recreational Vehicles. As a result, the Company is now organized into two reportable segments. The company operates in the United States, Canada, and the rest of the world. Maximum of revenue is gained from Specialty Vehicles Segment.

REV Group: A Financial Overview

Revenue Growth: REV Group's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.98%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 15.21% , indicating concerns regarding cost management and overall profitability relative to its industry counterparts.

Earnings per Share (EPS): REV Group's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 0.38.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.43.

Insights into Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 23.56 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 1.02 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for REV Group's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 15.09, the company's EV/EBITDA ratio outperforms industry norms, reflecting positive market perception. This positioning indicates optimistic expectations for the company's future performance.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Breaking Down the Significance of Transaction Codes

Digging into the details of stock transactions, investors frequently turn their attention to those taking place in the open market, as outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of REV Group's Insider Trades.

