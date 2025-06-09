June 9, 2025 7:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Carpenter Tech Stock In The Last 20 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Carpenter Tech CRS has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.15% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.46%. Currently, Carpenter Tech has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion.

Buying $100 In CRS: If an investor had bought $100 of CRS stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $902.73 today based on a price of $253.08 for CRS at the time of writing.

Carpenter Tech's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

