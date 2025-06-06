June 6, 2025 12:15 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In GE Aerospace 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

GE Aerospace GE has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 31.72% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 45.01%. Currently, GE Aerospace has a market capitalization of $273.04 billion.

Buying $100 In GE: If an investor had bought $100 of GE stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $607.88 today based on a price of $256.04 for GE at the time of writing.

GE Aerospace's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

GE Logo
GEGE Aerospace
$256.121.67%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
93.00
Growth
71.12
Quality
87.32
Value
9.38
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved