$100 Invested In Cintas 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Cintas CTAS has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 15.05% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.96%. Currently, Cintas has a market capitalization of $92.31 billion.

Buying $100 In CTAS: If an investor had bought $100 of CTAS stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $3,580.28 today based on a price of $228.62 for CTAS at the time of writing.

Cintas's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

