Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning PJT Partners Stock In The Last 5 Years

PJT Partners PJT has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.85% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.93%. Currently, PJT Partners has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion.

Buying $1000 In PJT: If an investor had bought $1000 of PJT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,675.52 today based on a price of $151.06 for PJT at the time of writing.

PJT Partners's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.