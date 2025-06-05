June 5, 2025 12:25 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Welltower 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Welltower WELL has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.44% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.72%. Currently, Welltower has a market capitalization of $98.56 billion.

Buying $100 In WELL: If an investor had bought $100 of WELL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $247.85 today based on a price of $152.00 for WELL at the time of writing.

Welltower's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
