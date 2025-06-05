$100 Invested In Powell Industries 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Powell Industries POWL has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 29.37% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 42.62%. Currently, Powell Industries has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion.

Buying $100 In POWL: If an investor had bought $100 of POWL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $573.79 today based on a price of $177.60 for POWL at the time of writing.

Powell Industries's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

