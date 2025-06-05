June 5, 2025 10:45 AM 1 min read

$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Fabrinet FN has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 16.07% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 29.27%. Currently, Fabrinet has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion.

Buying $100 In FN: If an investor had bought $100 of FN stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $358.03 today based on a price of $241.92 for FN at the time of writing.

Fabrinet's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

