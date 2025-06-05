Here's How Much $100 Invested In Enova International 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Enova International ENVA has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 6.07% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.01%. Currently, Enova International has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion.

Buying $100 In ENVA: If an investor had bought $100 of ENVA stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $497.11 today based on a price of $93.00 for ENVA at the time of writing.

Enova International's Performance Over Last 10 Years

