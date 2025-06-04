June 4, 2025 11:00 AM 1 min read

$100 Invested In Arista Networks 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Arista Networks ANET has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 32.73% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 45.95%. Currently, Arista Networks has a market capitalization of $119.59 billion.

Buying $100 In ANET: If an investor had bought $100 of ANET stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $661.15 today based on a price of $95.22 for ANET at the time of writing.

Arista Networks's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

