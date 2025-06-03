June 3, 2025 12:30 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Hamilton Lane 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Hamilton Lane HLNE has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.69% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.7%. Currently, Hamilton Lane has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion.

Buying $1000 In HLNE: If an investor had bought $1000 of HLNE stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,186.75 today based on a price of $149.15 for HLNE at the time of writing.

Hamilton Lane's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

HLNE Logo
HLNEHamilton Lane Inc
$149.880.62%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
48.65
Growth
94.89
Quality
65.48
Value
42.78
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved