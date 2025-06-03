$1000 Invested In Hamilton Lane 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Hamilton Lane HLNE has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.69% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.7%. Currently, Hamilton Lane has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion.

Buying $1000 In HLNE: If an investor had bought $1000 of HLNE stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,186.75 today based on a price of $149.15 for HLNE at the time of writing.

Hamilton Lane's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.