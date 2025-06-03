June 3, 2025 11:45 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning The Hartford Insurance Gr Stock In The Last 10 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

The Hartford Insurance Gr HIG has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.07% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.13%. Currently, The Hartford Insurance Gr has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion.

Buying $100 In HIG: If an investor had bought $100 of HIG stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $314.15 today based on a price of $129.87 for HIG at the time of writing.

The Hartford Insurance Gr's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

HIG Logo
HIGThe Hartford Insurance Group Inc
$128.80-0.82%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
82.73
Growth
64.62
Quality
76.04
Value
76.80
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved