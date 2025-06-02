Here's How Much $100 Invested In Masimo 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Masimo MASI has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.29% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.41%. Currently, Masimo has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion.

Buying $100 In MASI: If an investor had bought $100 of MASI stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $779.18 today based on a price of $165.03 for MASI at the time of writing.

Masimo's Performance Over Last 15 Years

